Maha: Kalyan MP plans to replicate Chennai model of waste management in KDMC limits

Thane, Jul 25 (PTI) Shiv Sena MP Dr Shrikant Shinde on Monday said he plans to replicate the Chennai model of solid waste management in the limits of the Kalyan-Dombivili Municipal Corporation (KDMC) in Maharashtra's Thane district.

Shinde, the son of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, represents the Kalyan Lok Sabha constituency.

Taking to Twitter, the legislator said he had visited Chennai on invitation from the Chennai Municipal Corporation and studied the operation of the waste management system, which is the first-of-its-kind project in the country.

Around 5,400 MT of garbage is collected from Chennai city every day and night conservancy is also being carried out in all bus routes, markets and commercial areas of the city, besides door-to-door collection of garbage, he said.

The city has two dumping grounds, Kodungaiyur and Perungudi, and seven transfer stations, and the grounds are improvised as an engineered landfill, Shinde said.

Shinde further tweeted that he plans to replicate the Chennai model of solid waste management system in the limits of the KDMC.

Meanwhile, a senior official of the KDMC said that a total of 600 MT of waste is collected in the civic limits every day and the civic body is working on ways to dispose of the same. PTI COR ARU ARU

