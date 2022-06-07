Maha: Leopard kills pet dog at village in Nashik

Nashik, Jun 7 (PTI) A leopard entered the premises of a house and killed a pet dog at a village in Maharashtra's Nashik district, an official from the forest department said on Tuesday.

The incident took place in Mungsare village around 12.30 am on Monday, he said.

The attack was captured by the CCTV cameras installed outside the house located on a farm and the footage showed the dog sitting at the entrance, while the leopard chased and caught the canine before fleeing the spot, the official said.

Personnel from the forest department rushed to the area and asked the villagers to remain alert, he said, adding that traps will be laid in the area to catch the predator. PTI COR ARU ARU

