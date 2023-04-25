Maha: Man Booked For Sexually Harassing Employee In Nagpur

The police in Maharashtra's Nagpur have arrested the manager of a private company for allegedly sexually harassing an employee, an official said on Tuesday.

A case has been registered against the accused under sections 354(a) (assault or criminal force to a woman), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code, the official said.

The 37-year-old victim in her complaint has alleged that the manager called her to his office on Sunday evening and outraged her modesty and assaulted her when she tried to raise an alarm, he added.