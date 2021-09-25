Maha: Man Commits Suicide By Jumping Into Lake In Nagpur

A 26-year-old man allegedly committed suicide by jumping into a lake in Maharashtra's Nagpur district, police said on Saturday.

While the incident took place on Friday, the man's body was fished out of Khindsi Lake at Ramtek, around 50 km from Nagpur city, on Saturday morning, an official said.

Yugant Prashant Kadu, a resident of Ramtek, parked his motorcycle near the water pumping station, before jumping into the lake, he said. The victim was employed with an IT firm in Bengaluru and had been working from home since the lockdown, the official said, adding that the man had been depressed since the last couple of months.

A case has been registered in this regard and further probe is underway, he said.