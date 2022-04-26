Maha: Man crushed to death by speeding dumper in Thane district; one held

Thane, Apr 26 (PTI) A 34-year-old man was crushed to death by a speeding dumper in Maharashtra's Thane district on Tuesday, police said.

The Kolsewadi police of Kalyan have arrested the 20-year-old driver of the dumper for the accident that took place in the morning, an official said.

Milind Galde, a resident of Dombivili, was standing with his two-wheeler in Chinchpada locality, where a speeding dumper dashed him, killing him on the spot, he said.

A case under relevant sections of the IPC and Motor Vehicles Act was registered against dumper driver Harishchandra Wagh, who was drunk at the time of the accident, the official added. PTI COR ARU ARU

