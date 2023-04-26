Last Updated:

Maha: Man Dies After Hit By Two-wheeler In Nagpur City

A 56-year-old pedestrian was killed on Wednesday after he was hit by a two-wheeler in Wathoda area in Nagpur city of Maharashtra, police said.

Press Trust Of India

The incident occurred in the morning hours when a two-wheeler knocked him down while he was walking towards his home.

The seriously injured man was rushed to Government Medical College and Hospital where he succumbed to head injuries, an official said.

A case was registered against an unidentified biker and further investigation is underway, police said.

