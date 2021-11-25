Maha: Man Dies Of Electrocution In Bhiwandi

A 34-year-old man died of electrocution after coming in contact with a metal sheet on which a live wire had fallen in Bhiwandi town of Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place on Wednesday morning, when the victim Uddesh Manohar Tambe, who was standing at a roadside paan stall, suffered an electric shock after nearing a tin sheet on which a live wire had fallen, an official said.

The man died on the spot, and his boy was taken to a government hospital for post-mortem, he said.

An offence under section 304 (A) (causing death by negligence) of the IPC has been registered against the paan stall owner, the official said.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)