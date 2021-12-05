Maha: Man duped of Rs 5.25 lakh on pretext of job in IB

Nagpur, Dec 4 (PTI) A 30-year-old man from Nagpur in Maharashtra was cheated of Rs 5.25 lakh by a conman who promised him a job in the Intelligence Bureau (IB), police said on Saturday.

The accused, identified as Mohan Singh Bhawan Singh, a resident of Sirohi in Rajasthan, had promised the victim, Shashikant Bansod, of Nagpur a job as an Assistant in the IB and took Rs 5.25 lakh from him between February 9 and December 2, 2021. However, he neither provided any job nor returned the money, an official said quoting the FIR.

A case of cheating was registered under sections 420 and 406 of the Indian Penal Code, he added. PTI COR NSK NSK

