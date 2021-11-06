Maha: Man Found Dead At Dyeing Unit In Bhiwandi

A 53-year-old man was allegedly found murdered at a dyeing unit in Bhiwandi town of Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Saturday.

The victim, Rajendra Singh Saryuram Singh, a resident of Kanheri, was found lying in a pool of blood in the dyeing unit, where he was employed, on Friday, Thane police PRO Jaimala Wasave said.

The police suspect that the victim may have been attacked and killed by his roommate one Gulab, who has been missing since the incident, the official said.

An offence under section 302 (murder) of the IPC has been registered in this regard and a manhunt has been launched for the suspect, she added.

