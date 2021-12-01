Maha: Man Found Dead In Kalwa Creek

The body of an unidentified man was recovered from a creek in Maharashtra's Thane district on Wednesday, an official said.

The body of a man in his 30s was spotted in Kalwa creek in the afternoon, following which the regional disaster management cell (RDMC) was alerted, chief of the disaster management cell Santosh Kadam said.

Local fishermen and the RDMC team fished out the body, which was later handed over to the Kalwa police for further probe, he said.

According to the police, the body has been sent for post-mortem to a government hospital and a probe is underway to ascertain the man's identity.

