Maha: Man Found Dead In Retibunder Creek In Mumbra

The body of an unidentified man was recovered from Retibunder creek in Mumbra of Maharashtra's Thane district on Wednesday, a civic official said.

The body of the victim, aged around 16 to 18 years, was spotted floating in the creek in the morning and the fire brigade was alerted, said Santosh Kadam, chief of the Thane Municipal Corporation's regional disaster management cell (RDMC).

A team of firemen, the RDMC and police rushed to the spot and fished out the body, which was later sent for post-mortem, he said.

A case of accidental death has been registered in this regard, the official added.

