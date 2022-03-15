Maha: Man held for killing friend in drunken brawl

Nagpur, Mar 15 (PTI) A 42-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly killing his 24-year-old friend in a drunken brawl near Nagpur in Maharashtra, police said.

The accused Ganesh Bhendewar (42) slit the throat of Vikrant alias Bhuraya Haribhau Vankar on Tuesday afternoon following an argument when they were consuming liquor behind a public toilet in Klamna area, an official said.

As profusely bleeding Vankar started running for his life, Bhendewar chased him, hit his head with a stone and stabbed him.

Police rushed to the spot after local people informed them about the incident.

The accused was later arrested from his house. He is booked on the charge of murder.