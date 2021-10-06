Maha: Man Killed In Lightning Strike In Raigad

A 24-year-old man died after being struck by lightning at a village in Maharashtra's Raigad district, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place when heavy rains along with lightning and thunder lashed the district on Tuesday evening, an official said.

The victim Sangam Janardan Salvi, a resident of Kachale Boudhawadi village in Mahad taluka, used to herd cattle, he said.

The victim was in a jungle near the village when he was struck by lightning and died on the spot, the official said, adding that a case of accidental death has been registered in this regard.

