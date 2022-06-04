Maha: Man stabs estranged wife to death in Nagpur, held

Nagpur, Jun 4 (PTI) A 60-year-old man allegedly stabbed his estranged wife to death on Saturday, following a quarrel over attending their son's wedding in Maharashtra's Nagpur, police said.

The incident took place in Lakadganj area of the city in the early hours of the day, an official said.

The arrested accused Ramdas Borikar had separated from his wife Chhaya (52) in 2017 and was living alone, he said.

The victim had gone to Ramdas' house to convince him to attend the upcoming wedding of their son, following which a quarrel ensued between them, the official said.

In a fit of rage, Ramdas picked up a sharp weapon and stabbed the victim in the stomach and face, killing her on the spot, he said.

Personnel from Lakadganj police were alerted about the attack and the body was sent for post-mortem, the official said.

A case under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the arrested accused, he added. PTI COR ARU ARU

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)