Maha: Missing Boy’s Body Found On Overflowing Bridge

Young boy was missing for the past two days

The body of a 19-year-old missing man was found on an inundated bridge in Maharashtra’s Thane district on Saturday, an official said.

Local residents spotted the highly decomposed body on the overflowing river bridge at Nandeni village near Murbad, said the official.

According to senior inspector Prasad Pandhare of Murbad police station, a young man from the area had been missing for the past two days and they had received a complaint about it.

The body was found to be that of the missing man, he said.

The police are probing into the incident, the official said.

