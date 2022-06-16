Maha: Nashik Logs 24 New COVID-19 Cases; Active Tally At 112

As many as 24 new cases of coronavirus were reported in Maharashtra's Nashik district, raising the tally of infections to 4,76,306 on Thursday, an official said.

At least 20 patients recovered from the infection during the day, taking the count of recoveries to 4,67,295, while the toll stood at 8,899, as no fresh casualties were reported, he said.

The district is now left with 112 active cases, the official said.

Of the total number of cases reported so far, 2,72,989 were from Nashik city, 1,77,151 from other parts of the district, 13,894 from Malegaon and 8,356 from outside the district, it was stated.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)