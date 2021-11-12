Maha: Nashik logs 41 new COVID-19 cases; 110 recoveries

Nashik, Nov 11 (PTI) At least 41 persons tested positive for COVID-19, while one died of the infection in Maharashtra's Nashik district on Thursday, an official said.

With this, the tally of infections in the district has reached 4,11,420 and the toll stood at 8,689, he said.

At least 110 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, raising the count of recoveries to 4,02,270, the official said.

Of the total number of cases reported so far, 2,31,542 were from Nashik city, 1,57,308 from other parts of the district, 12,680 from Malegaon and 5,974 patients were from outside the district, the administration stated.

As many as 27,80,844 swab samples have been tested so far, of which 4,955 were tested on Thursday, the official added. PTI COR ARU ARU

