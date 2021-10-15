Maha: Nashik Logs 61 New COVID-19 Cases; 96 Recoveries

Maharashtra's Nashik district on Friday recorded 61 fresh COVID-19 cases that raised the tally of infections to 4,09,673 in the region, an official said.

As many as 96 persons were discharged from hospitals, while one died of the infection during the day, taking the count of recoveries to 4,00,334 and the toll to 8,652, he said.

Of the total number of cases reported so far, 2,30,922 were from Nashik city, 1,56,277 from other parts of the district, 12,665 from Malegaon and 5,893 from outside the district, it was stated.

A total of 2,66,4906 swab samples have been tested in the district till date, of which 2,110 were tested on Friday.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)