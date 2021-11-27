Maha: Nashik Logs 65 New COVID-19 Cases; Two More Casualties

As many as 65 persons tested positive for coronavirus, while two died of the infection in Maharashtra's Nashik district on Saturday, an official said.

With this, the tally of infections in the district reached 4,12,257, which includes 8,720 casualties, the official said.

At least 39 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, taking the count of recoveries to 4,03,056, he said.

Of the total number of cases reported so far in the region, 2,31,019 were from Nashik city, 1,57,633 from other parts of the district, 12,688 from Malegaon and 6,001 patients were from outside the district, it was stated.

A total of 28,52,137 swab samples have been tested till date, of which 6,100 were tested on Saturday, the official added.

