Maha: Nashik Logs 66 New COVID-19 Cases; Two More Fatalities

At least 66 people tested positive for coronavirus, while two died of the infection in Maharashtra's Nashik district on Tuesday, an official said.

With this, the tally of infections in the district has risen to 4,12,056, which includes 8,708 casualties, he said.

As many as 71 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, taking the count of recoveries to 4,02,862, the official said.

Of the total number of cases reported so far, 2,31,895 were from Nashik city, 1,57,560 from other parts of the district, 12,687 from Malegaon and 5,998 patients were from outside the district, the administration said.

A total of 28,31,163 swabs have been tested till date, of which 4,367 were tested on Tuesday, it was stated.

