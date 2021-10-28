Maha: Nashik Logs 70 New COVID-19 Cases; Two Casualties

As many as 70 people tested positive for COVID-19, while two died of the infection in Maharashtra's Nashik district on Thursday, an official said.

With this, the tally of infections in the district has reached 4,10,671 and the toll stood at 8,677, he said.

At least 142 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, taking the count of recoveries to 4,01,343, the official said.

Of the total cases reported so far, 2,31,226 were detected in Nashik city, 1,56,933 in other parts of the district, 12,675 in Malegaon and 5,921 from outside the district, it was stated.

A total of 27,26,273 swab samples have been tested till date, of which 4,517 were tested on Thursday, the official added.

