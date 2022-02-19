Maha: Nashik Logs 88 COVID-19 Cases; Active Infections At 846

Maharashtra's Nashik district on Saturday recorded 88 new cases of COVID-19, raising the tally of infections to 4,75,298, an official said.

As many as 229 patients were discharged from hospitals, while one died of the infection during the day, taking the count of recoveries to 4,65,566 and toll to 8,886, the official said.

With this, the district is now left with 846 active cases, he said.

Of the total number of cases reported so far, 2,72,522 were from Nashik city, 1,76,682 from other parts of the district, 13,876 from Malegaon and 8,302 patients were from outside the district, the administration said.

