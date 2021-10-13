Maha: Nashik Logs 94 New COVID-19 Cases; 199 Recoveries

With the addition of 94 fresh cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the tally of infections in Maharashtra's Nashik district rose to 4,09,483 on Wednesday, a health official said.

As many as 199 patients were discharged from hospitals, while one died of the infection during the day, the official said.

With this, the toll in the district has reached 8,650, while the count of recoveries has risen to 4,00,167, he said.

Of the total number of cases, 2,30,857 were reported from Nashik city, 1,56,164 from other parts of the district, 12,665 from Malegaon and 5,886 from outside the district, it was stated.

As many as 2,65,6059 swab samples have been tested till date, of which 5,470 were tested on Wednesday, the official added.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)