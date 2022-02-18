Maha: Nashik Records 124 COVID-19 Cases; Active Infections At 988

With the addition of 124 new cases of coronavirus, the tally of infections in Maharashtra's Nashik district rose to 4,75,210 on Friday, an official said.

As many as 255 patients were discharged from hospitals, while one died of the infection during the day, taking the count of recoveries to 4,65,337 and toll to 8,885, the official said.

The district is currently left with 988 active cases, he said.

Of the total number of cases reported so far, 2,72,493 were from Nashik city, 1,76,626 from other parts of the district, 13,876 from Malegaon and 8,299 patients were from outside the district, the administration said.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)