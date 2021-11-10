Maha: Nashik Records 41 New COVID-19 Cases; 46 Recoveries

With the addition of 41 new cases of COVID-19, the tally of infections in Maharashtra's Nashik district rose to 4,11,379 on Wednesday, an official said.

As many as 46 patients were discharged from hospitals, while one died of the infection during the day, taking the count of recoveries to 4,02,160 and toll to 8,688, the official said.

Of the total number of cases reported so far, 2,31,520 were from Nashik city, 1,57,290 from other parts of the district, 12,680 from Malegaon and 5,973 from outside the district, the administration stated.

As many as 27,75,889 swabs have been tested till date, of which 3,574 were tested on Wednesday.

