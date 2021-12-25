Maha: Nashik Records 64 New COVID-19 Cases; 99 Recoveries

With the addition of 64 fresh cases of COVID-19, the tally of infections rose to 4,13,545 in Maharashtra's Nashik district on Saturday, an official said.

At least 99 patients were discharged from hospitals, while no new casualties were reported in the district during the day, taking the count of recoveries to 4,04,350 and toll to 8,748, the official said.

Of the total number of cases reported so far, 2,32,705 were from Nashik city, 1,58,167 from other parts of the district, 12,706 from Malegaon and 6,051 patients were from outside the district, it was stated.

As many as 30,01,805 swabs have been tested till date, out of which 3,172 were tested on Saturday, the official said.

