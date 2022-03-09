Maha: Nashik sees 11 new COVID-19 cases; active tally at 175

Nashik, Mar 9 (PTI) With the addition of 11 new cases of coronavirus, the tally of infections in Maharashtra's Nashik district reached 4,75,919 on Wednesday, an official said.

At least 19 patients were discharged from hospitals and none died of the infection during the day, taking the count of recoveries to 4,66,845, while the toll stood at 8,899, he said. The district is now left with 175 active cases, the official said.

Of the total number of cases reported so far, 2,72,743 were from Nashik city, 1,77,053 from other parts of the district, 13,882 from Malegaon and 8,325 from outside the district, the administration said. PTI COR ARU ARU

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)