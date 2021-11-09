Maha: Nashik Sees 43 New COVID-19 Cases; 155 Recoveries

With the addition of 43 fresh cases of COVID-19, the tally of infections in Maharashtra's Nashik district reached 4,11,338 on Tuesday, an official said.

As many as 155 patients were discharged from hospitals, while one died of the infection during the day, taking the count of recoveries to 4,02,114 and the toll to 8,687, the official said.

Of the total number of cases reported so far, 2,31,496 were from Nashik city, 1,57,274 from other parts of the district, 12,680 from Malegaon and 5,972 patients were from outside the district, the administration has stated.

A total of 27,72,315 swabs have been tested till date, of which 4,122 were tested on Tuesday, the official added.

