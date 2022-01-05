Maha: Nashik Sees 508 Fresh COVID-19 Cases; Two Casualties

Maharashtra's Nashik district recorded 508 new cases of COVID-19 that raised the tally of infections to 4,15,263 on Wednesday, an official said.

At least 88 patients were discharged from hospitals, while two died of the infection during the day, taking the count of recoveries to 4,05,041 and toll to 8,761, the official said.

Of the total cases reported so far, 2,34,003 were from Nashik city, 1,58,490 from other parts of the district, 12,720 from Malegaon and 6,134 from outside the district, the administration said.

As many as 30,42,399 swabs have been tested till date, of which 4,416 were tested on Wednesday, it was stated.

