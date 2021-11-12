Maha: Nashik Sees 57 New COVID-19 Cases; One Casualty

With the addition of 57 new cases of COVID-19, the tally of infections in Maharashtra's Nashik rose to 4,11,477 on Friday, an official said.

At least 60 patients were discharged from hospitals, while one died of the infection during the day, taking the count of recoveries to 4,02,330 and toll to 8,690, the official said.

Of the cases reported so far, 2,31,569 were from Nashik city, 1,57,338 from other parts of the district, 12,680 from Malegaon and 5,974 patients were from outside the district, the administration said.

As many as 27,85,517 swabs have been tested till date, of which 4,673 were tested on Friday.

