Maha: Nashik Sees 63 New COVID-19 Cases; Two More Deaths

With the addition of 63 fresh cases of COVID-19, the tally of infections in Maharashtra's Nashik district rose to 4,08,856 on Tuesday, an official said.

Apart from this, 71 patients were discharged from hospitals, while two died of the infection during the day, taking the toll to 8,641 and the count of recoveries to 3,99,314, the official said.

According to the district authorities, 357 casualties have been reported from Malegaon, 3,986 from Nashik city and 4,172 in other parts of the district so far.

A total of 26,07,149 swab samples have been tested in the district till date, of which 5,372 were examined on Tuesday.

