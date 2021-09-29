Maha: New City To Be Developed Around Shirdi Airport

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday approved a proposal to develop a new city around the Shirdi airport in Ahmednagar district, officials said.

The airport mainly caters to pilgrims who visit the famous Saibaba temple at Shirdi.

Thackeray made the announcement while speaking at the 76th meeting of the Maharashtra Airport Development Company (MADC) here.

The new city will be called Area Around Shirdi Hub Airport (AASHA) and the development will be carried out by the MADC, said a statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)