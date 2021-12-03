Maha: Nigerian arrested with mephedrone worth Rs 25 lakh in Thane district

Thane, Dec 3 (PTI) A 44-year-old Nigerian man was arrested for alleged possession of mephedrone (MD) powder worth Rs 25 lakh in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Friday.

Acting on a tip-off, a team from the Mumbra police laid a trap near a dumping ground in Diva and intercepted the accused on Wednesday, assistant commissioner of police (Kalwa) Venkat Andale said.

The accused, Gunde Ijiko Ozeno was found in possession of 250 gm of the MD, worth Rs 25 lakh, he said.

Offences under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act have been registered against the accused, who has been remanded to police custody for four days, the official said.

Further probe is underway to track down the source of the contraband and the customer to whom it was supposed to be sold, he added. PTI COR ARU ARU

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)