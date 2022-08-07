Last Updated:

Maha: Nigerian Man Wanted In Drugs Case Found Dead In Thane Forest

A Nigerian man, wanted in connection with a drugs case, was found dead after a police chase in a forest of Maharashtra's Thane city.

Written By
Press Trust Of India
Thane

Thane, Aug 7 (PTI) A Nigerian man, wanted in connection with a drugs case, was found dead after a police chase in a forest of Maharashtra's Thane city, an official said on Sunday.

The deceased, Joe Izzikil, had disappeared into the forest near Naglabunder while being chased by a police team on Friday morning, an official from the city police said.

Izzikil was later found lying on a pipe after a fall near a deserted house in the forest. He was rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead, he said.

READ | 30,000 kg of drugs destroyed in virtual presence of Amit Shah

Izzikil, a resident of Nallasopara, had several cases of drug possession registered against him, and his wife had also been arrested by the police in neighbouring Mumbai, the official said.

The anti-narcotics cell (ANC) had earlier arrested one Sandeep Maurya, a resident of Santacruz, with 80 gm of mephedrone (MD) powder, an official from the Thane crime branch said.

During the probe, Maurya named two Nigerian nationals as his suppliers. Accordingly, the ANC asked Maurya to ask the duo to bring the contraband and laid a trap around 7.30 am in Naglabunder, the official said.

READ | Assam: Police destroy Rs 100 crore worth drugs as part of 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'

While the police managed to apprehend one of the men, Izzikil ran into the forest and disappeared, he said.

An accidental death report was registered with the Kasarwadavali police station, and the body was sent for post-mortem, the official said. PTI COR ARU ARU

READ | Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann asks BSF to enhance vigil at borders to check smuggling of drugs, weapons
READ | Uttarakhand will be free from drugs and corruption by 2025: CM Pushkar Singh Dhami
READ | J&K: Massive Narco-terror module busted in Udhampur; Rs 2 Crore cash & drugs recovered

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)

First Published:
COMMENT