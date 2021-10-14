Maha: Over 2,500 Cops Deployed At Deekshabhoomi In Nagpur For Dhamma Chakra Pravartan Din

Over 25,000 police personnel have been deployed at Deekshabhoomi in Maharashtra's Nagpur for the 65th Dhamma Chakra Pravartan Din, an official said on Thursday.

People from across the country visit Deekshabhoomi to mark the day when Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar converted to Buddhism.

The police have deployed over 2,500 personnel along with dog squads, traffic police, SRPF and Quick Response Team for the two-day event, Commissioner of Police Amitesh Kumar said.

The arrangements have been made as per the state government's guidelines, the official said.

Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Smarak Samiti had earlier declared that the 65th Dhamma Chakra Pravartan Din would be celebrated in a simple manner this year.

In compliance with the COVID-19 protocol, visitors will be allowed to take darshan in the stupa without fanfare of major programmes.

Visitors have been asked to carry their Aadhaar cards and vaccination certificates with them, Kumar said, adding that teams from the civic body will conduct Rapid Antigen Tests (RAT) of visitors. Digital cameras equipped with Artificial Intelligence (AI) have been installed at the entry and exit points of Stupa (sanctum sanctorum) at Deekshabhoomi, the official said.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)