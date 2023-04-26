Last Updated:

Maha Police Traces Teen In Odisha After 3 Years She Eloped With Man

Police in Maharashtra’s Thane traced a young woman, nearly three years after she eloped with a man, to Odisha with the help of her Aadhaar number, an official said on Wednesday.

Press Trust Of India

The woman was 17 years old when she went missing in 2019 prompting her father to file a complaint with the Manpada police station in Dombivali, said assistant police inspector Preeti Chavan of the city police's anti-human trafficking cell (AHTC).

As part of their exercise to review undetected cases, police recently tried to track down the girl with the help of her Aadhaar number and succeeded in tracing her to Odisha, said the official.

The girl, now an adult, had eloped with a 28-year-old man and the two “married” later, said the official.

While the young woman was united with her family, the man was arrested and handed over to the Manpada police, said the official.

