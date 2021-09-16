Maha: Raigad Records 123 New COVID-19 Cases; Eight More Casualties

At least eight out of 15 talukas of Maharashtra's Raigad district have not reported a single new case of COVID-19, an official said on Thursday.

The district recorded 123 fresh cases on Wednesday, with Panvel reporting the highest number of infections at 67, the official said.

As many as 144 patients were discharged from hospitals, while eight died of the infection, leaving 1,161 active cases in the district, he said.

With this, the count of recoveries has reached 1,61,145 and the toll stands at 4,286, he said, adding that the positivity rate in the district is at 2.15 per cent.

Meanwhile, 12,16,719 people have been covered with the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 4,66,65 have taken both jabs, the district administration said.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)