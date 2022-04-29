Maha records 148 COVID-19 cases, two deaths

Mumbai, Apr 29 (PTI) Maharashtra reported 148 new coronavirus infections and two pandemic-related fatalities on Friday, which took its caseload to 78,77,577 and death toll to 1,47,842, a health department report said.

The state witnessed a slight dip in new cases as compared to Thursday when it had reported 165 new cases and two fatalities.

There are 979 active COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra now, including 587 in Mumbai and 216 in Pune district.

Out of 36 districts,13 districts including Sindhudurg, Sangli and Satara have zero active cases.

The tally of recoveries rose to 77, 28,756 with 128 patients recovering since previous evening.

Maharashtra's recovery rate is now 98.11 per cent and case fatality rate is 1.87 per cent.

Of 148 new COVID-19 cases, the highest 104 cases were reported from the Mumbai division, followed by Pune division (32), Nagpur division (3), Nashik division (3), Kolhapur division (2), Aurangabad division (2), Latur division (1) and Akola division (1).

As many as 93 new infections were reported from Mumbai city.

Only Pune and Akola divisions reported a death each.

With 24,536 new coronavirus tests conducted in the last 24 hours, the number of samples tested so far in Maharashtra rose to 8,01,61,150.

Maharashtra's positivity rate is 0.006 per cent.

Coronavirus figures of Maharashtra are as follows: Positive cases 78,77,577; New cases 148; Death toll 1,47,842; Total recoveries 77,28,756; Active cases 979; Total tests 8,01,61,150. PTI KK KRK KRK

