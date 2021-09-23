Maha: Road Contractors To Face Action For Deaths Due To Potholes In Thane

Action will be taken against road contractors for the death of people due to potholes in Maharashtra's Thane, a senior police official has said.

Roads in Kasheli, Anjurphata, Bhiwandi, Mankoli and other areas in Thane district were riddled with potholes, causing accidents and also leading to death of people at times, Narpoli police station's senior inspector Maloji Shinde said in a release on Thursday.

To discuss the issue, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone-II), Bhiwandi, Yogesh Chavan held a meeting with government officials and political leaders concerned on Wednesday.

In the meeting, Chavan said in case of death of people due to potholes, offences will be registered against the road contractors concerned, as per the release.

The senior police official also said he would soon meet the ministers and officials concerned to find out a solution to the problem of potholes and to ensure proper repair of bad roads.

During the meeting, an executive engineer of the Public Works Department said potholes were being filled on a daily basis, and a proposal was sent to the government for seeking its approval for the work of cementing such roads and to suspend toll collection on these roads.

Notably, a 23-year-old man was killed after his motorcycle hit a pothole near Gaimukh toll booth on Ghodbunder Road in Thane city on Tuesday, police earlier said.

On September 16, a woman and her son died on the spot after their motorcycle hit a pothole at Mankoli Naka on Mumbai-Nashik highway while they were returning home after offering prayers at the residence a relative during the Ganpati festival, they said.

