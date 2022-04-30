Maha: Senior citizen found dead in apartment in Thane

Thane, Apr 30 (PTI) A 77-year-old man was found dead in an apartment on the seventh floor of a housing complex in Maharashtra's Thane city on Saturday, a civic official said.

Prabhakaran Edward Thomas was found dead on the floor of his apartment in the afternoon, said Avinash Sawant, the chief of the regional disaster management cell of the Thane Municipal Corporation.

The deceased man's neighbours alerted the police, when they did not get any response from the apartment, he said.

A team from the RDMC and local firemen and police rushed to the scene and gained entry into the flat, the official said.

The body has been taken to Thane civil hospital for post-mortem, and a case of accidental death has been registered for now, it was stated. PTI COR ARU ARU

