Maha: Settlements worth Rs 169.76 crore made during National Lok Adalat in Thane

Thane, Aug 14 (PTI) Settlements to the tune of Rs 169.76 crore were made during the National Lok Adalat held in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said on Sunday.

As many as 12,930 cases were settled by 98 benches in the courts of Thane and Palghar on Saturday, said Ishwar K Suryavanshi, secretary of the District Legal Aid Services Authority (DLASA).

The settlement included 1,107 cases in post-litigation matters amounting to Rs 2.71 crore and 11,823 pre-litigation matters, involving Rs 167.04 crore, he said.

The settlements with regards to the Negotiable Instruments (NI) Act cases amounted to Rs 88.39 crore, which was the maximum of settlements, followed by other civil matters at Rs 36.48 crore and Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) cases at Rs 25.98 crore, the official said.

Among the MACT claims, the family of a teacher of a civic school who was killed in an accident was awarded Rs 52 lakh, advocate Anand Hanwate said. PTI COR ARU ARU

