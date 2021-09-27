Maha: Thane logs 266 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death

Thane, Sep 27 (PTI) Thane has reported 266 new cases of coronavirus, raising the infection count in the Maharashtra district to 5,58,307, an official said on Monday.

Besides these new cases added on Sunday, the virus also claimed the life of one person, which pushed the death toll in the district to 11,397, he said.

The COVID-19 mortality rate in Thane stood at 2.04 per cent, he added.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 1,35,774, while the death toll has reached 3,275, another official said. PTI COR GK GK

