Maha: Thane's COVID-19 count grows by 759; five more die

Thane, Feb 3 (PTI) Thane district in Maharashtra has recorded 759 new coronavirus positive cases, which took its infection count to 7,04,009, an official said on Thursday.

The virus claimed the lives of five persons, pushing the death toll to 11,801.

These cases and fatalities were reported on Wednesday, he said.

Thane's COVID-19 mortality rate is 1.67 per cent.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the caseload has gone up to 1,62,369, while the death toll is 3,380, another official said. PTI COR NP NP

