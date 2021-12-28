Maha: Three Children Drown In Canal In Nashik

Three children drowned while swimming in a canal in Maharashtra's Nashik city on Tuesday, police said.

The incident took place near Samarth Nagar in Makhamalabad Road area of the city in the afternoon, an official said.

Nilesh Kashinath Mulay (14), Pramod Baban Jadhav (13) and Siddhesh Ramnath Dhotre (13), all residents of Ashwamedh Nagar in Panchavati, had ventured into the canal for a swim, he said.

The children could not gauge the depth of the water and drowned, the official said.

The police and fire brigade personnel rushed to the spot and started the rescue operations, he said.

The trio was rescued and rushed to the district hospital, where they were declared dead, the official said, adding that a case was registered in this regard.

