Maha: Three Feared Drowned In Tansa River In Palghar

Three persons from the transgender community were feared drowned in Tansa river in Maharashtra's Palghar district on Thursday, police said.

A search is underway for the trio who drowned in the river at Khanivade village of Virar, an official said.

The persons have been identified as Sunita Puri (30), Andulika Harika (40) and Prachi Akola (23), he said.

The incident took place when six persons from the transgender community went to bathe in the river to mark the first day of the nine-day Navratri festival, the official said.

Three persons from the group were swept away by strong currents, while three others swam to safety, he added.

