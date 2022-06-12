Maha: Tiger kills man in forest area in presence of his mother, wife

Chandrapur, Jun 12 (PTI) A 50-year-old man was mauled to death by a tiger in Brahmapuri tehsil of Maharashtra's Chandrapur district on Sunday afternoon, when he had gone to a forest area along with his mother and wife to collect some wood, an official said.

The deceased, a labourer, was identified as Rajendra Arjun Kamdi, the resident of Halda village in Bramhapuri, he said.

A senior forest department official from Bramhapuri forest range said, "The man had gone to a nearby forest to collect wood to build fence around his residence along with mother and wife. The tiger lurking in the bushes attacked him, in which he died on the spot. After his mother and wife raised an alarm, the feline disappeared from the spot." After being informed, local villagers and the forest personnel reached spot.

The incident created panic among the residents of nearby villages.

A local leader said that the growing incidents of man-wild animal conflict need to be curbed or else villagers would launch an agitation. PTI COR NP NP

