Maha: Tribal Man Axes Wife To Death In Palghar

A 46-year-old tribal man allegedly axed his wife to death over her addiction to alcohol in Dahanu taluka of Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Saturday.

The accused Sandeep Gangya More, a resident of Ranseht Bhoir Pada, was arrested under section 302 (murder) of the IPC, late on Friday night, Palghar Police PRO Sachin Navadkar said.

The accused allegedly attacked his wife Vanita (40) with an axe when he found her in an inebriated state on Friday afternoon, the official said, adding that the victim, who sustained severe stab wounds, died.

The couple had children and frequently argued over the woman's drinking habit, he said.

Based on a complaint lodged by the couple's son, the police registered an offence and arrested the accused, the official said, adding that further probe is underway.

