Maha: Truck goes up in flames in Kasara ghat, driver survives

Thane, Oct 16 (PTI) A truck carrying iron roads from Thane to Nashik turned to ashes after it suddenly caught fire in Kasara ghat mountain pass on Saturday morning, officials said.

The driver of the truck survived as he jumped out immediately on spotting the blaze, a fire brigade official from Shahapur in Thane district said.

"As soon the truck caught fire, its driver jumped out. But the vehicle was completely gutted," he said.

On being alerted, some fire brigade personnel and a team of disaster control cell went to the spot and doused the flames, he added.

The mishap affected the movement of traffic on the busy Mumbai-Nashik highway for a couple of hours, before it was cleared, officials said. PTI COR NP NP

