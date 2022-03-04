Maha: Two booked for storing fertilisers illegally in Bhiwandi

Thane, Mar 4 (PTI) An offence has been registered against two persons for allegedly storing fertilisers, manure and pesticides illegally without due permit in the Bhiwandi town of Mahrashtra's Thane district, police said on Friday.

Offences under Fertilisers Control Orders, Essential Commodities Act, Pesticides Act, and section 420 (cheating) of the IPC has been registered against the owner of the godown in Rahnal village and M B Joshi of Agro Chem Farma, an official said.

The accused had stored manure worth over Rs 1 crore and pesticides worth over Rs 2.2 lakh without obtaining permission from the authorities, he added. PTI COR ARU ARU

