Maha: Two brothers held with gutka, tobacco products worth over Rs 7 lakh

Thane, Apr 26 (PTI) Two brothers have been arrested for alleged possession of gutka and banned tobacco products worth over Rs 7 lakh in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Tuesday.

Based on a tip-off, the police raided a house and seized the banned products worth Rs 7.6 lakh in Ulhasnagar township on April 23, an official said.

The police arrested Suraj Prakashlal Kukreja (42) and his brother Bacchal (45), who had stored the contraband for sale, he said.

Offences under the IPC and FDA Regulations have been registered against the duo with the Ulhasnagar police station, the official added. PTI COR ARU ARU

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)